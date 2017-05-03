Man wanted for Greenwich robberies arrested in San Diego area

GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Greenwich Police say a suspect in a bank and gas station robbery is under arrest in San Diego, California.

According to investigators, 34-year-old David Byers of Solana Beach, California, was wanted for the robberies of the Chase Bank on East Putnam Avenue and the Citgo Gas Station on the Post Road. Leads developed by Greenwich Police, with the assistance of the FBI, determined that Byers has returned to Caifornia.

Based on surveillance by the FBI and San Diego County Sheriff’s Task Force, Byers was arrested without incident around midnight. Byers faces two robbery charges and a larceny charge. He is being held on $200,000 bond.