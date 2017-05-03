Naugatuck Police warn of fake news scam

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Naugatuck Police Department has advised residents to look out for a fake news report that involves the town.

According to Lieutenant Bryan Cammarata, a story circulating with the headline Mother Killed Three Children in Naugatuck is not only a false story, but is linked to a computer virus.

Police tell News 8 that some of the people who clicked on the news feed were briefly lead to a gruesome but fabricated story. However, shortly after clicking on the link, the viewer would be informed that their device had a virus and that for a small fee the virus could be removed.

Law enforcement is alerting people to not fall for this scam and that the murder story in Naugatuck is a complete fabrication.