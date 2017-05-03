North Haven teens arrested with over 100 marijuana cookies

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Two teenagers in North Haven were arrested Tuesday with over 100 marijuana cookies that were allegedly intended for teen parties.

Police say it was after dark when an officer stopped to check on two suspicious vehicles parked in the Grover-Wyman Park at 18 Church Street. The occupants were found to be two North Haven teens and the officer detected the smell of marijuana.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that both teens were in possession of marijuana cookies. Police say a total of 138 marijuana cookies were then seized along with $421 in cash.

Both teens were juveniles and charged before being released to their parents. It was later learned that the marijuana cookies were intended to be sold at upcoming teen parties.

In a press release, police explained the dangers:

The consumption of marijuana edibles is on the rise among teens. Often times these homemade marijuana edibles will have high doses of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. An edible-induced high comes on more slowly than smoking the drug, so users, especially teens, may eat more when they fail to experience an immediate effect. This increases the chance of serious anxiety attacks and psychotic-like symptoms, and needed hospitalization.”

Police encourage parents to educate their kids on the seemingly innocent cookies.