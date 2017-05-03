Norwich McDonald’s to offer self-ordering kiosks and dine-in table services

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — The first McDonald’s in Connecticut will begin offering a new dining experience.

The McDonald’s in Norwich will begin unveiling self-ordering kiosks and dine-in table services starting Wednesday, May 3rd.

In honor there will be a re-opening celebration. The Norwich restaurant says it is inviting everyone to experience McDonald’s in a new, unexpected way.

These changes, according to McDonald spokesmen, are reflective of a new restaurant model. One that’s already been rolled out in more than 2,600 international restaurants.