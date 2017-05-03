Person robbed of cell phone & cash on Hamden street

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police in Hamden are investigating an armed street robbery Wednesday.

Police say on May 2nd at approximately 10:45 a.m., a 23-year-old male was walking down Woodin Street when he was assaulted by two men. One of the suspects had a gun.

The victim told police he was struck in the back of the head and knocked to the ground. One of the men then showed a gun and took his cell phone and money. The suspects were last seen fleeing on foot into New Haven.

The suspects are described as black males in their mid twenties. They were also wearing dark clothing. The man holding the gun is described as 5’8″ tall, medium build and having a deep voice.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call Hamden Police at 203-230-4040.