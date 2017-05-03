Police investigate homicide in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in Bridgeport Tuesday night.

Police say at around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of 20 Read Street where they found a male victim deceased upon arrival.

Detectives from the Homicide Unit responded to the scene for the investigation.

There is no word on the manner of death at this time. Police say the identity of the victim is tentative while they await positive identification and family notification,

There are no further details at this time. The incident remains under investigation.