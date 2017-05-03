Police: Milford woman steals girlfriend’s car, fights her, tries driving away with her on hood

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Milford woman is accused of stealing her live-in girlfriend’s car, then getting into a fight with her and trying to drive away with her clinging to the hood.

Police say 20-year-old Tianna Feliciano stole 24-year-old Leyshack Roman-Lopez’s car from Bridgeport on Monday. They say the two got into a fight in the middle of Roses Mill Road near Woodmont Road in Milford Tuesday morning. Feliciano tried driving away from that scene while Roman-Lopez was on the hood trying to stop her, according to authorities.

Both Avalon Drive women were arrested. Feliciano is charged with third-degree assault, third-degree robbery, third-degree larceny, second-degree breach of peace, reckless driving, disorderly conduct, and driving without a license. Roman-Lopez was charged with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct.