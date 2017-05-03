Police search for missing 79-year-old Ledyard man

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH)– Ledyard police are searching for a 79-year-old man who has been missing since Tuesday morning.

Police have issued a silver alert for Peter Pucci, who was last seen on May 2nd at around 11 a.m.

Pucci is described as being 5’10” tall, weighing 175 lbs. and having an average build with balding grey hair. He frequently wears dark pants, a blue sweater, black dress shoes and a ball cap. Pucci also wears glasses and may be wearing a windbreaker jacket.

Pucci drives a blue, 2010 Hyundai Elantra with the CT registration PC3210. He is known to frequent the Dunkin Donuts that is located at Rte. 117 and Rte. 184 in Groton, usually at 11 a.m. daily.

Anyone with any information on Pucci’s whereabouts is urged to call the Ledyard Police Department at 860-464-6400.