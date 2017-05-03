Royals special gives a look into the ‘Last 100 Days of Diana’

FILE - In this Aug. 19, 1995 file photo, Britain's Princess Diana, left, sits next to her younger son Prince Harry during V-J Day celebrations in London. Britain's Prince Harry said in mid July 2016 that he wishes he had spoken sooner about the death of his mother, Princess Diana. Harry, who did not speak about his bereavement until three years ago, told the BBC that it wasn't a sign of weakness to speak about problems. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, file)

(WTNH)– The ups and downs of the royal family have always been of interest to Americans. Twenty years later, the world continues to be fascinated by Princess Diana.

This Sunday, on May 7th, ABC News is presenting a prime-time special called ‘The Last 100 Days of Diana.’

Former ABC news anchor Martin Bashir is hosting the two-hour special on the Princess. He joined News 8 at Noon with a preview of what to expect in the special.

Princess Diana was in a really interesting place personally in the final months of life. Bashir explains what she was going through and what he thinks that future would have held for her in the video above.

