Suffield Police search for CVS shoplifter

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Suffield Police are searching for a man who has been shoplifting at a store in Suffield.

According to police, the suspect shoplifted three times during April and May of this year at the CVS Pharmacy on Mountain Road.

Officials describe the suspect as a white male in his 20’s who is unshaven with short, dark-colored hair. Police say a second man may be involved. They describe him as also being in his 20’s with short hair.

Police believe the second man who may be involved is driving a dark red or maroon colored, older model Saturn with four doors. It is possibly displaying the license plate 7408CB. The front hubcap is reported to be missing from the vehicle.

If you see this person or vehicle or if you have information relating to this person and vehicle, please contact Suffield Police Department immediately at (860) 668-3870.