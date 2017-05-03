Suspicious death investigated in private New Fairfield community

NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are calling the death of a 55-year-old woman in a private beach community “suspicious.”

Troopers were called to the quiet beachside community around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. A 55-year-old woman had been found dead at 26 Candlewood Road.

It was reported as an “untimely death,” but Connecticut State Police and the New Fairfield Resident State Trooper’s Office have since deemed the death “suspicious.”

Police say this is an active investigation, but there is no threat to the public or the community.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct a post-mortem examination to determine the cause and manner of death, police say.