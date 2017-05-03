The average American’s 2017 tax refund and how they’ll spend it

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Not to long ago, a lot of people were rushing to do their taxes and expected to get some money back.

According to a new report by the IRS, they processed more than 128 million taxes returns and only 97 million of us got a refund. USA Today reports the average refund Americans received was $2,763, which is actually a two percent increase from last year.

Here’s how people spend their money:

41% plan to put the money in savings

38% plan to pay off debt

11% plan to use their refund toward a vacation

5% plan to splurge on a purchase

5% plan to use their refunds toward a big purchase, such as a car or home

