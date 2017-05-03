Torrington man arrested on charge of murdering his wife

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Torrington Police Detectives arrested 70-year-old Daniel Gervais on murder and tampering with evidence charges Wednesday after he allegedly murdered his wife, Phyllis Gervais in April.

On April 22, officers responded to 63 Cider Mill Crossing after receiving a 911 call from Daniel reporting that his wife, Phyllis had fallen and was dead. When officials arrived at the residence, they found 79-year-old Phyllis on the floor with what they described as ‘significant trauma’ to her head.

Torrington Police Detectives were called to the scene and took over the investigation. Detectives say they conducted interviews with neighbors, family and with Daniel. The incident was considered a suspicious death early on, according to officials, because evidence at the scene was not consistent with a person falling.

Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crime Unit assisted in processing the crime scene for two days, where they helped seize evidence at the residence.

On April 27, the Chief Medical Examiner reported that Phyllis’s cause of death was from blunt force trauma. Her death was declared a homicide.

Torrington Police obtained an arrest warrant charging Daniel with murder and tampering with evidence in connection to the death of his wife. He is being held on a $1 million bond. He will be arraigned in Bantam court on Thursday.

Torrington Police Detectives urge anyone with information to contact their detective bureau at 860-489-2000.