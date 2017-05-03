Troopers investigate possible shooting in North Windham

By Published:

NORTH WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police troopers are investigating a possible shooting in North Windham on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:00 p.m., troopers tweeted that officers and detectives were responding to a possible shooting with minor injury.

According to troopers, it happened on Boston Post Road.

Police say there is no threat to the public.