Troopers investigate possible shooting in North Windham

NORTH WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police troopers are investigating a possible shooting in North Windham on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:00 p.m., troopers tweeted that officers and detectives were responding to a possible shooting with minor injury.

Troop K and Detectives from EDMC are responding to N. Windham

According to troopers, it happened on Boston Post Road.

Police say there is no threat to the public.