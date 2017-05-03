Two teenagers arrested after being in possession of stolen car in Stratford

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two teenagers are facing charges after they were in possession of a stolen vehicle in Stratford on Wednesday.

Around 1:33 p.m., Stratford Police arrested two individuals for possession of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was a 2016 Maserati that was stolen from Greenwich.

The two individuals were located after they abandoned the car on Carrol Road. The arrest comes after an increase in stolen car activity in the area.

Stratford Police K9 Logan assisted with the track and apprension of the two suspects, one of which is a juvenile.

The adult suspect was identified as 19-year-old Tyrell Foster of Stratford. He is being charged with larceny. He is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Court on May 11.

The 17-year-old juvenile is also being charged with larceny. He had a remand to custody order issued by the state.