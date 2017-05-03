Updated timeline for Friday’s heavy rain storm

(WTNH) — Dry weather continues though Thursday before a soaking rain storm hits on Friday. This is a storm that’s been on the 8-Day since last Friday, and we are still on track for heavy downpours in the afternoon and evening.

Showers are possible for the Friday morning commute, with the best chance of rain in southwest CT. It does not look like there will heavy rain and the morning commute will most likely not be severely impacted by the weather. Showers will evolve to heavier downpours and widespread rain by noon.

The afternoon looks quite wet, with heavy downpours likely. An inch of rain is possible in a few hours and that may lead to localized street and poor-drainage flooding. That’s not good news for the afternoon commute.

Expect heavy showers to continue into the evening, but they may be more localized as the night wears on. Rain should wind down between 5-9 am on Saturday. The good news is steady rain is not likely on Saturday, but athletic fields may be soggy and unplayable due to the heavy rain. There is a high likelihood of at least an inch of rain in Connecticut, and some of the harder hit areas could get 2-3″ from the storm.

The average rain total from the storm will likely be 1-2″, but there is potential for 2-3″ in some spots. This graphic shows that potential, and it’s tough to say exactly where the heaviest rain will fall.

Both weekend days will feature mostly cloudy skies with a few pop-up showers possible. It will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s on Saturday, and closer to 60° on Sunday afternoon. All things considered, it will not be an awful weekend. The weather will turn cooler and stay mostly cloudy in the early part of next week.

