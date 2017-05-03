Vietnam Veteran Memorial Wall Replica At Sherwood Island State Park

"The Wall That Heals", a replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall, will travel from Sherwood island in Westport to Seaside Park in Bridgeport Wednesday, where it will be on display through Saturday. (Contributed photo)

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – The Vietnam Veterans Memorial stands as a symbol of America’s honor and recognition of the men and women who served and sacrificed their lives in the Vietnam War. The Memorial is dedicated to honor the “courage, sacrifice and devotion to duty and country” of all who answered the call to serve during the most divisive war in U.S. history.

That Wall that Heals will be on display for an opening ceremony on Thursday, May 4th. The wall traveled in Connecticut from Sherwood Island State Park in Westport to Seaside Park in Bridgeport on Wednesday, May 3rd with the CT Patriot Guard, State Police and about 200 motorcycles in the escort. The replica of the VVMW will be on display in Bridgeport all weekend. The closing ceremony will be at noon on Sunday May 7th.

For more information: http://act.vvmf.org/page/s/the-wall-that-heals—bridgeport-ct

