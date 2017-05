(WTNH) — Connecticut is home to some of the best colleges in the country.

So, which ones are the hardest to get into?

According to new rankings, the toughest college to get into in Connecticut is Yale University, which isn’t a big surprise.

Rounding out the top 5 were Wesleyan, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, Trinity College, and University of Connecticut.

The rankings are based on acceptance rates and SAT and ACT score data from the U.S. Department of Education.