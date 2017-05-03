Woman settles sexting suit against ex-town official

Related Coverage Report: Former Stonington leader used town phone for sexting

STONINGTON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman has settled a lawsuit against a former first selectman accused of using his town-issued Blackberry to send her a sexually explicit photo of himself.

The Day reports (http://bit.ly/2pZrDig ) the withdrawal of the 2012 lawsuit was filed in New London after Tracy Swain and the defendant, Ed Haberek, reached a settlement. The terms weren’t made public.

The suit alleged that Haberek, a former first selectman in Stonington, sent Swain the photos from his Town Hall office in 2010.

The newspaper had reported in 2015 that a review of cellphone records found that Haberek used his cellphone to exchange hundreds of sexually explicit texts with several women.

Town policy restricts the use of town-issued phones to official Stonington business.

Haberek’s attorney says the case has been resolved.