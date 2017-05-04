16 children in hospital, motorist dead, after school bus crash in Las Vegas

(ABC) — Fifteen children aboard a school bus were taken to the hospital and the driver of a car killed after a collision in Las Vegas, Nevada, this morning. A child in the car was also hospitalized.

None of the students in the accident, involving a small car and a Clark County School bus with 48 middle schoolers on board, were in critical condition, Clark County School District Police said.

The accident left the driver of the car dead and a child from that car in critical condition, police said.

“This could have been worse,” Capt. Ken Young of the Clark County School District Police Department said at a press conference. “We’re happy to report that all students have been accounted for. … either at the school or with their parents or at the hospital.”

All students on board attend Dr. William Bailey Middle School in Las Vegas, according to the Clark County School District.

Members of the district’s “Crisis Response Team” will be at the school today to provide support for students, the district said.

