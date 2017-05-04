A Friday soaker, but not an awful weekend

(WTNH) — All week long we have been pointing to a Friday afternoon and evening rain storm, and that forecast is still rock solid. The heaviest rain is likely midday through the afternoon into the early evening. We are expecting 1-2″ of rain in most of Connecticut, and it’s possible 50% or more of that comes in a round of heavy downpours that lasts just 1-2 hours sometime between 12pm-8pm. Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and at night. East-southeast winds will gust over 30 mph from midday through the afternoon at the Shoreline.

There may be a break in the rain for a while during the evening, but it will stay damp. Another round of showers with possible t-storms will likely move through after midnight into early Saturday morning. The best chance of heavy rain with that line of showers late Friday night is in eastern CT.

Unsettled, but not awful, weekend

The storm will move north of CT by early Saturday, but it will not move very much in the following day. The end result is a weekend that features a lot of clouds,and a few passing showers. It will be warmer on Saturday, with highs in the 60s. Expect temperatures in the 50s to near 60 on Sunday. Scattered showers are possible both days, but the rain should not be steady enough to completely washout outdoor weekend plans.

Cool weather reigns next week, especially Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be near 10° below normal as a cool pool of air spins over New England. There are a lot of clouds in the 8-Day forecast, and showers are possible in the midweek. Do not expect much improvement through the end of next workweek.

Drought improvement continues

A relatively wet spring is helping ease the drought in Connecticut. This week’s update has only 24% of the state in a moderate drought. Most of the Shoreline is back to normal conditions and is no longer classified as abnormally dry.