Ask the Doctor: Human Growth Hormone

(WTNH) — In this week’s Ask the Doctor segment, we are talking about an alarming new trend where people inject a substance called human growth hormone to look and feel younger.

For more insight, News 8’s Anne Craig sat down and spoke with Dr. Beth Collins. She is double board certified in plastic and reconstructive surgery.

We asked her questions like:

  • What is human growth hormone?
  • What conditions can human growth hormone be prescribed for?
  • Why would people want to use it?
  • What are the negative side effects?

