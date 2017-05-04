Bristol police arrest two on drug charges

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH)- Bristol police have arrested two men on drug charges after executing a search warrant at a home on Farmington Avenue on Wednesday morning.

The two men, identified as 46-year-old Roger Tuscano and William Shumway, now face charges in connection with the bust.

Police say when the searched the residence they seized more than 175 bags of suspected Heroin, 92 Oxycodone pills, seven Suboxone strips, two firearms and more than $900 in cash.

Tuscano faces charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Sale of Narcotics, and Failing to Keep Drug in Original Container. Shumway faces a charge of Sale of Narcotics. Both men are being held on bond.