Brookfield Police help teen ask his girlfriend to prom

BROOKFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Brookfield Police help a high school student ask his girlfriend to prom by staging an arrest.

Brookfield High School student Matthew Bento asked the Brookfield Police Department to help him get his girlfriend say “yes” to his promposal.

On Wednesday afternoon, a brookfield officer pulled Matthew over in his car, with his girlfriend Sabrina Aponte inside.

The officer asked for Matthew’s license and registration, but Matthew refused until the officer would tell him why he had been pulled over. That’s when the officer asked Matthew to step out of the car, and conducted a fake arrest.

Police then asked Sabrina to exit the car, asking her to talk some sense into her boyfriend. As Sabrina approached the police cruiser with Matthew inside, he opened the door holding a sign that read: “He will put me under arrest unless you say yes to prom.”

Sabrina of course, said yes!

A friend in the backseat of the car caught in all on cell phone video, and Matthew shared it on his Facebook page.