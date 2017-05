WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– There was a car rollover in a Waterbury neighborhood Thursday morning.

News 8 received a Report It photo of the car rollover accident that happened around 7 a.m. on Linwood Street. The photo also shows another car that drove into some bushes.

There were people standing around the overturned car assessing the damage but it’s unclear how they were involved.

There is no word on injuries or how many people were in each car. The cause of the rollover is also unknown.