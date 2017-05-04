Clinton Man Accused of Illegally Collecting Unemployment Benefits

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Clinton man is accused of illegally collecting more than $13,000 in unemployment compensation benefits. Frank A. Barabas Jr., of 133 West Main St., Trailer B2, was arrested by Inspectors from the Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit in the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney and charged with one count each of Larceny in the First Degree by Defrauding a Public Community and Unemployment Compensation Fraud.

The arrest is the result of an investigation into a complaint by the Connecticut Department of Labor, which administers the Unemployment Compensation program. According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Barabas fraudulently collected approximately $13,196 in unemployment benefits from April through September 2012 when, in fact, he was working for an East Haven heating and cooling contractor.

Barabas was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in New Britain Superior Court, G.A. No. 15, on May 11, 2017. The charges are merely accusations and he is presumed innocent unless and until he is found guilty.

Larceny in the First Degree by Defrauding a Public Community is a Class B felony punishable by not less than one year nor more than 20 years in prison and/or up to a $15,000 fine. Unemployment Compensation Fraud in excess of $500 is a Class D felony punishable by not less than 1 year nor more than 5 years in prison and/or up to a $5,000 fine.

The case is being prosecuted by the Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit, which was established under a partnership between the Division of Criminal Justice and the Department of Labor to investigate and prosecute fraud in the Unemployment Compensation program. It is financed with funds provided by the U.S. Department of Labor.