Connecticut chiefs say police profiling reports are flawed

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police officials say independent reviews have found serious flaws with state reports that found police officers stop minority drivers at disproportionately high rates.

The Connecticut Police Chiefs Association recently disclosed the existence of the reviews commissioned by several police departments, but did not release the reports or say which departments commissioned them.

The reviews question the validity of analyses of traffic stop data by the Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy at Central Connecticut State University. The institute analyzes every Connecticut police department’s traffic stop data and defends its work, calling its methods the best in the country.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Connecticut is asking all Connecticut police departments for copies of any such independent reviews, citing the need for evidence of any flaws in the analyses.

