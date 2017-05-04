Connecticut man surrenders 20 cats to local animal shelter

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who says he recently became homeless has surrendered 20 cats to a local animal shelter this week. He had been living out of his car with 20 cats, a dog, his father and an aunt. The animal shelter says they took in seven male and 13 female cats, many of which appeared to be related to one another.

The Meriden Humane Society says that they also tried to persuade the man to surrender his dog as well, which they observed was in poor health. But the man and his family refused.

A vet at the shelter says the cats are very thin and some have medical issues like upper respiratory infections. Workers say when they gave the cats food, the animals scarfed it down.

