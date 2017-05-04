Crews on scene of large fire in Hartford home

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Firefighters are on the scene of a large fire in a Hartford home Thursday morning.

Captain Raul Ortiz, of the Hartford Fire Department, says they received multiple calls of a structure fire on Lincoln Street around 10 a.m.

Structure fire reported on Lincoln st. Multiple calls. Stand by — Raul Ortiz (@ortizraulHFD) May 4, 2017

He tweeted that all lines were put in place when crews arrived and they began a search in the building for people who may have been inside. However, all companies were then ordered out of the building and firefighters switched over immediately to a defensive operation.

Confirmed fire on Lincoln st. Attack lines are being put in place. Primary search being conducted — Raul Ortiz (@ortizraulHFD) May 4, 2017

The fire extended to all floors of the building.

69-71 Lincoln going defensive. All companies out of the building. Fire on all floors pic.twitter.com/r63sYh776r — Raul Ortiz (@ortizraulHFD) May 4, 2017

There is no word on any injuries or what caused the fire at this time.