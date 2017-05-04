Crews on scene of large fire in Hartford home

Captain Raul Ortiz (Hartford Fire Department)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Firefighters are on the scene of a large fire in a Hartford home Thursday morning.

Captain Raul Ortiz, of the Hartford Fire Department, says they received multiple calls of a structure fire on Lincoln Street around 10 a.m.

He tweeted that all lines were put in place when crews arrived and they began a search in the building for people who may have been inside. However, all companies were then ordered out of the building and firefighters switched over immediately to a defensive operation.

The fire extended to all floors of the building.

There is no word on any injuries or what caused the fire at this time.

