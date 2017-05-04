Cruisin’ Connecticut – Farmer’s Market Season Preview

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) —  This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Woodbridge home of Massaro Community Farm.

The farm is one of many in the State, participating in various farmer’s markets throughout the year. I think it’s interesting that most of us go into the supermarket, buy our food and eat it… but we don’t always stop to think where it came from.

It’s farms just like Massaro that are able to provide food through CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) where you can buy a produce subscription from the farm itself. Massaro grows over 50 crop varieties, and will be at the opening weekend for the City Seed New Haven Farmer’s Market at Wooster Square. That runs on Saturdays and Edgewood Park on Sundays.

You can find a full list of City Seed Farmer’s Markets here on their website.

