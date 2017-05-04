Eastern CT concerned about another Gypsy Moth infestation

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents in eastern Connecticut are hoping to stop another caterpillar infestation.

gypsy moth ledyard 1 Eastern CT concerned about another Gypsy Moth infestation“Last summer was very bad and all the trees they ate all the leaves,” said Lorraine Healy. “It was it looked like winter.”

She is worried about what this year will look like. Already tiny gypsy moth caterpillars crawl on her mailbox. And they grow a lot bigger as she shows us in pictures she took last year. They covered her shed and her trees including a Yew Tree in her front flower bed. There are still no leaves on it.gypsy moth ledyard 2 Eastern CT concerned about another Gypsy Moth infestation

“Kind of hoping it will come back but I don’t think so,” said Healy.

She sits on an ad hoc committee formed to tackle this pesky problem. Healy says there are home remedies like using duct tape wrapped around the trunk of a tree with the sticky side out which can stop the caterpillars from climbing it. She will be ground spraying to control the caterpillars on her property.

“Because this would be the third year and it’s quite possible the trees could die,” said Healy.

That could be dangerous and expensive. Many tower over her Ledyard home.

“Not to sound emotional. It’s stressful because they’re gross and disgusting and they’re trying to get into your house and not have them get in your house,” explained Healy.

There are also health concerns.gypsy moth ledyard 5 Eastern CT concerned about another Gypsy Moth infestation

“I’m not allergic but it was even bothering me,” she said.

gypsy moth ledyard 3 Eastern CT concerned about another Gypsy Moth infestationAt Aikido Farm, you can see them on the recycle bin and in the soil.

“Where they’re coming from is they’re falling off of that tree,” said Robert Burns who was pointing to Maple tree near his fields.

He sprays the insects with dish soap and water. His farm is organic.

“Hopefully mother nature has a hand in this and will give us a hand in neutralizing,” said Burns.

He’s hoping Friday’s rains help create a fungus which will kill the caterpillars. But in heavily infested areas many are still expected to survive.

