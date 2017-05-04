Edge Fitness Personal Training Challenge: Week Five Update

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — For the best results at the gym, some say there’s nothing better than working with a personal trainer. They hold you accountable, push you harder and keep your workouts fresh by teaching you new exercises.

I’ve just completed week five of my eight-week personal training challenge at The Edge Fitness Clubs. One of the biggest things I’ve learned so far working with my trainer Brian Woodford is just how much goes into working out. Woodford is constantly examining my form, telling me to adjust the way my feet are positioned, or to tighten my abs — all things I never paid much attention to when I worked out on my own.

Woodford is also focused on my breathing. Prior to working with Woodford, I would constantly hold my breath during exercise (not a good habit). Now, Woodford reminds me to exhale on the exertion. For example, when doing a chest press, you would breathe in when you lower the bar down to your chest and exhale as you push the bar away from your body.

The bottom line with breathing is the more you breathe, the harder you can push yourself.

