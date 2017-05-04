Frost this morning, heavy rain tomorrow

By

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone:

(WTNH) — After a frosty start to the day today with temperatures in the 30s across much of the state we’ll see temps climb into the 60s this afternoon. Hopefully you brought in those plants before you went to bed last night. The dry weather will continue through the day today before soaking rain invades the state Friday. We’re looking at the potential for heavy downpours during the afternoon and evening.

Clouds will be on the increase during the afternoon/evening today ahead of showers that will arrive overnight tonight. The shower threat will continue for the Friday morning commute. We’re not looking at heavy rain for the morning on Friday, but certainly some light showers that may slow your drive down into work. So if you can, plan on leaving a few minutes early!

The showers will likely turn to more widespread rain by midday. The afternoon will feature heavier downpours with the threat for thunder as well. Over an inch of rain is possible during a short period of time. That means there is a higher risk for localized street flooding. Take it easy if you’re driving tomorrow afternoon with possibility of hydroplanning during your commute.

Expect the heavy rain to continue during the afternoon and into the early evening. The threat for thunderstorms will continue as well. The heaviest rain falls Friday afternoon before getting a little lighter during the evening. There is a high chance for more than an inch of rain in Connecticut with areas receiving more especially in SE CT.

The rain will become lighter and more scattered during the evening and that theme will continue into the night with a few lingering showers for the day on Saturday as the storm departs. Any event you have on Saturday will be fine but the fields will be WET for baseball/softball!

We’ll see 1″-2″ of rain from this event with potential for a touch higher in some spots. The heaviest will fall during the afternoon with lighter rain expected during both commutes.

