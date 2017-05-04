Gateway Community College teacher accused of harassing student

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A part-time Gateway Community College teacher has been arrested and charged with harassment after a female student claimed he was sending her inappropriate text and social media messages.

According to New Haven police, 44-year-old James O’Toole, of Cromwell, allegedly sent multiple inappropriate texts and social media messages to the 18-year-old victim, whose identity will not be released. Special Victims Unit detectives began their investigation in November of 2016, tracing back the communications to September of 2016.

The victim claimed she kept receiving the sexually explicit messages even though she had made it clear to whomever was sending them that they were unwanted. The victim didn’t know who was sending the messages, but thought it could have been a classmate at Gateway.

New Haven police conducted a thorough investigation, which wound up taking six months, and involved applying for five warrants. According to police, four of those warrants were for searches. Through the course of their investigation, detectives were able to determine that the victim’s math teacher, O’Toole, could be traced to the messages.

O’Toole was arrested in Hamden on Tuesday.