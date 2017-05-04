Gift ideas for your teacher

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– May is not only for the moms, it’s also teacher appreciation week. Before you run out and spend money on a gift, we’re helping you stretch your dollar with what teachers really want. Mugs, candles and desk décor are nice because it’s the thought that counts. But if you want to put money into something they’ll really enjoy, here’s a look at some expert suggestions!

Teachers have chosen to spend their life making sure your little ones have a bright future and now it’s time to say thanks.

Here’s a look at what Retail Me Not says are the best gifts for teachers, so you don’t waste money on something that’ll just end up re-gifted.

A potted plant is a great way to brighten up a classroom especially if the teacher has a green thumb.

Skip the mug filled with candy and go straight for the coffee! They spend long nights grading papers and will likely love a gift card to a bakery or coffee shop.

They’re also on their feet all day, a gift card for a massage or other pampering, the movies, or a restaurant is a nice way to help them relax.

Show an appreciation for teacher’s other pets. If they have a dog or cat, get the real teacher’s pet a new toy or treat!

If they like to play music in the classroom, consider an iTunes gift card. Or identify a need for the classroom and either get it or take the initiative to start a drive for it.

Lastly, a handwritten note. Nobody writes notes anymore. If you write down how much that teacher means to you, more times than not that is going to be the gift they hang onto year after year to read when they’re having a bad day.