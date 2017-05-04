Glastonbury company creates products to make people to smile, laugh

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — “We make people smile. We make people laugh. Creativity is at the heart of what we do and for that reason, it’s pretty proud to tell people you work for Big Mouth, Inc.”

Big Mouth, Inc. is a lifestyle brand. They say they make the funniest stuff on Earth that often get used as gifts for other people or even for yourself.

Eric Palonen is the marketing manager at Big Mouth, Inc. He says he has a fun job.

“When Big Mouth started, it was a company of one. It was our founder. When I started two years ago, I was the 13th employee. The growth has been outstanding. We hope to add even more people, more talent to keep this ship going. We know for a fact that everyone has a sense of humor. Ya know, everyone needs to laugh and there’s so much negativity going on in the world. We want to shine a light on some of the positive things and smile again, being the life of the party or giving a gift that makes someone erupt in laughter. There is something to be said for that,” Palonen said.

Palonen says Big Mouth, Inc. is a multi-million dollar business.

“Every day we come in, we are busting our humps trying to get as much product out the door and show as many people as possible our cool and fun products,” he said.

The company says they have a wiz design team. “They’re working on these products which are largely visual. They’re working hard on not just what you’re seeing in the market today, but also concepts and new product categories you might see tomorrow. We plan to continue to sell hard and when we sell hard, we know we’re going to need additional people. I think as long as we’re showing people how to have a good time, it’s going to happen,” Palonen said.

If you have an idea for someone we should talk with for ‘Working for Connecticut,’ send us an email or Facebook message, and watch News 8 every Thursday for more stories on the people who are working to make Connecticut a great place to live.