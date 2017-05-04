Greenwich Police arrest man for trying to make fraudulent $400,000 wire transfer

GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Greenwich Police have arrested a Maryland man who they claim was trying to make an illegal wire transfer at the Citizen’s Bank Wednesday morning.

According to investigators, 42-year-old Justin Jones of Westminster, Maryland, went into the bank and attempted to make the transfer using a bogus Pennsylvania drivers license under another name.

Jones was placed under arrest, and is charged with Forgery, Criminal Attempt at Larceny, Criminal Impersonation, Identity Theft, and Interfering with an Officer. Jones is being held on $250,000.