Hamden Police officers remove 2 people from house fire

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden Police removed two people from a burning home Thursday night on First Street.

The Hamden Fire Department responded quickly and helped prevent extensive damage, according to police.

Hamden PD removes 2 from house fire 17 First st. & Quick response by @IAFFLocal2687 @HamdenFireDept prevents extensive damage. pic.twitter.com/bbLalzaXUY — HAMDEN POLICE – CT (@HAMDENPOLICECT) May 5, 2017

Fire officials say the fire was on the exterior porch.

Outstanding work with @HAMDENPOLICECT on First Street, fire held to exterior porch. Crews checking for extension. HFD Marshal on scene. https://t.co/QO4Hxwg06E — Hamden Fire Dept (@HamdenFireDept) May 5, 2017

The Fire Marshal is on the scene investigating.