Hartford Police arrest 11, identify evidence related to heroin overdose death investigation

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police arrested eleven people on Wednesday during a narcotics operation as part of an ongoing illegal fentanyl-based heroin sales and usage resulting in overdose deaths.

Detectives from the Hartford Police Department Vice and Narcotics Division arrived on 951 Broad Street, on the second and third floors for a warrant operation.

At this location, police say that they seized approximately 1300 bags of packaged heroin, 21 grams of heroin/fentanyl, 27 grams of crack cocaine, 18 grams of powdered cocaine, $1,558 dollars, a protective gas mask, digital scales, a drug grinder and six rounds to a .38 special firearm.

Police also seized packaging materials, which included a heroin packaging stamp identified from a recent heroin overdose death investigation. The packaging material had a heroin bag stamp titled, ‘Newport’, according to police.

Police say the investigation was ongoing.

Those arrested were:

William Rivera of Hartford,

Juan Rivera of Hartford,

Franky Vega of Hartford,

Victor Rodriguez of Hartford,

Olga Ortiz of Hartford,

Alexcia Dones of Hartford,

Peter Cruz of Hartford,

Shawn Griffin,

Robinson Diaz of Hartford,

Angel Vasquez-Rogue of East Hartford,

Gilman Standish of Hartford.