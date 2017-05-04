Julie Foudy signs multiyear extension with ESPN

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Julie Foudy has signed a multiyear extension with ESPN and will focus on soccer, the Olympics and the NCAA championships.

Foudy joined ESPN full time in 2005, less than a year after retiring from her 17-year soccer career with the U.S. women’s national team. She’s a two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time FIFA World Cup winner.

Foudy was ESPN’s lead studio analyst for the 2006 World Cup and the 2008 UEFA European Football Championship, becoming the first woman to serve in that role for top-tier international soccer events on U.S. television.

Her “E:60” story on the dangers of artificial turf fields last year earned the Edward R. Murrow Award for investigative reporting.

Foudy wrote a book, “Choose to Matter,” which was published this week by Disney Publishing Worldwide under the new espnW imprint.

