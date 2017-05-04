Man charged in massive fireworks bust in New Haven has case continued

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There’s new information about that massive fireworks bust in New Haven.

The man charged for having those explosives was in court on Thursday.

A judge told Pasquale Criscio that he needed to get a lawyer and that his case was continued.

Criscio is being held on $40 thousand bond.

Last week, police were called to the New Haven home where Criscio was living for a domestic dispute.

When police got there, they found enough explosives to level the entire block of houses.

Neighbors say he put on a massive fireworks show every July 4th.