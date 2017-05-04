Man hit by two cars in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was hit by two separate vehicles in Waterbury on Thursday night.

According to Waterbury Police, a man in his 50’s was hit while crossing the road at Cooke Street and Gordon Street.

They say the victim was thrown into the southbound lane in the accident and was struck again by a second vehicle.

The accident reconstruction team is investigating the accidents.

Officials have not released the identity of the man who was hit. They have also not released his condition.

News 8 will update this story as more details become available.