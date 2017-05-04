Man sentenced to 9 years after fleeing a fatal car crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A man charged with fleeing after causing a fatal car crash has been sentenced to nine years in prison.

The New Haven Register reports Johnassis Melendez was sentenced for second-degree manslaughter, assault and evading responsibility.

Police say Melendez lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a utility pole near a Home Depot. One passenger, 27-year-old Gaitana Girgenti, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger was hospitalized for serious injuries.

Police say Melendez ran after trying to help one of his passengers, but an officer’s body camera captured his picture. Melendez’s lawyer says his client expressed remorse when he pleaded guilty in April.

A state prosecutor says members of the Girgenti family support the judge’s ruling.

