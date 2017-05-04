Margarita’s prepares for Cinco De Mayo

WTNH.com Staff Published:

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Friday is a big day for Mexican restaurants and bars.

It’s Cinco de Mayo.

On Thursday night, we stopped by, what else, but Margarita’s in Branford.

The staff there says they’ve been preparing for Cinco de Mayo for days.

They’ve got extra staff on hand for tomorrow. Even though their outdoor bar will be drenched, they’re not going to let Mother Nature rain on their parade.

“I mean, you just gotta roll with the punches. We’re still going to be busy. It’s Cinco de Mayo. It’s once a year and it’s not going to stop people from coming out.”

The staff at Margarita’s says they’ve rented a velvet rope for crowd control and they’re all stocked up on extra limes, lemons and tequila.

