Milford dermatology office offers free skin cancer screenings Saturday

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A local dermatology office is inviting the public to get a free screening to test for skin cancer this coming Saturday, May 6th.

The event will take place at the Connecticut Dermatology Group, located at 233 Broad Street in Milford. The free screenings are available from 9:00 a.m. until 12 noon.

Dermatologists will be available to answer any health questions you may have. You can also receive a full-body exam to assure that any existing spots, freckles, or moles are normal.

Some fast facts about skin cancer:

(Source: The Skin Cancer Foundation)

Each year in the US, nearly 5 million people are treated for skin cancer.

1 person dies of melanoma every hour.

Nearly 50% of Americans who live to age 65 will have skin cancer at least once.

Your risk of developing melanoma doubles if you have had more than five sunburns.

Regular daily use of SPF 15 or higher suncreen reduces risk of melanoma by 50%.

People who first use a tanning bed before age 35 increase their risk for melanoma by 75%.