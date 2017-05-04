Milford dermatology office offers free skin cancer screenings Saturday

WTNH.com Staff Published: Updated:
(Image: Big Stock Photo)

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A local dermatology office is inviting the public to get a free screening to test for skin cancer this coming Saturday, May 6th.

The event will take place at the Connecticut Dermatology Group, located at 233 Broad Street in Milford. The free screenings are available from 9:00 a.m. until 12 noon.

Dermatologists will be available to answer any health questions you may have. You can also receive a full-body exam to assure that any existing spots, freckles, or moles are normal.

Some fast facts about skin cancer:
(Source: The Skin Cancer Foundation)

  • Each year in the US, nearly 5 million people are treated for skin cancer.
  • 1 person dies of melanoma every hour.
  • Nearly 50% of Americans who live to age 65 will have skin cancer at least once.
  • Your risk of developing melanoma doubles if you have had more than five sunburns.
  • Regular daily use of SPF 15 or higher suncreen reduces risk of melanoma by 50%.
  • People who first use a tanning bed before age 35 increase their risk for melanoma by 75%.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s