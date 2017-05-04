New London man gets 7 years for heroin, guns

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New London man was sentenced in a New Haven courtroom on Thursday, to seven years in federal prison for heroin and firearm offenses.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on April 6, 2016, Paulino was arrested after a court-authorized search of his New London apartment. Police found a fully-loaded Beretta 9mm handgun, a Beretta “Silver Pigeon” 12-gauge shotgun, 12-gauge shotgun shells, 94 individually knotted bags of heroin, items used to process and package drugs for street sale, and several cell phones. The 9mm handgun had been reported stolen, police said.

Paulino has been detained since his arrest. On Feb. 8, he pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Paulino’s criminal history includes convictions for criminal possession of a firearm, possession with intent to sell, possession of narcotics, and violation of a protective order.

This matter was investigated by the New London Police Department, Connecticut State Police Statewide Narcotics Task Force and Drug Enforcement Administration.