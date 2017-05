WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A person was hit by a tractor trailer truck in West Hartford Thursday morning.

According to police, a person was struck by the tractor trailer truck in the area of 110 Reed Avenue, just after 8 a.m. There is no word on injuries or if the person was taken to the hospital.

Police remain on the scene investigating the accident. However, Reed Avenue is still open to traffic.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.