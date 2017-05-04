Police on scene of death investigation in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are on the scene of a death investigation at a home in New Haven.

According to New Haven police, just after 12 noon, first responders were dispatched to a home on Jennings Way on a report that a body had been found. Shortly after their arrival, Emergency Medical Technicians pronounced an adult woman dead at the scene.

There is a heavy police presence in the area, with the road blocked off by crime scene tape.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin. Officers are beginning their investigation.

New Haven police are asking for the public’s help in this investigation. If you have any information that could assist investigators, you’re asked to call New Haven police at 203-946-6304. Calls can be made anonymously.