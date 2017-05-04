Police Say Woman Tried to Use Fake Bills at Walmart

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)- A 52-year-old Hartford woman was arrested after police say she tried to use fake money to get a money order at an East Windsor Walmart.

Police say Jennifer Wallace used 11 counterfeit bills to try and get that money order. Police say when an employee told her the bills were fake and wouldn’t be given back to her, Wallace grabbed the bills and tried to take off. Police located Wallace in the Walmart parking lot and arrested her.

Wallace is charged with robbery, criminal attempt to commit larceny, interfering with an officer and breach of peace.