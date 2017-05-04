Police: Traffic stop in Groton leads to 5 ounces of cocaine

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — More than five ounces of crack cocaine were found after a traffic stop in Groton on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Police pulled over 34-year-old Ronald Hart, 32-year-old Jermaine Smith, and 34-year-old Eric Malloy on Route 12 around 1:30 p.m. They say they found some crack cocaine in the car. The stop led police to a Groton motel room where police say they found even more crack cocaine, more than five ounces in all.

Smith was charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of narcotics, sale of narcotics, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held on a $100,000 bond and due in court Thursday.

Hart was charged with possession of narcotics, tampering with evidence, and interfering with police.

Malloy was charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of narcotics, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both Hart and Malloy are due in court on May 17.